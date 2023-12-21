Presidente vietnamita felicita al nuevo Emir de Kuwait
El presidente vietnamita, Vo Van Thuong, envió hoy un mensaje de felicitación a Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah por su ascenso al trono como emir de Kuwait.
El nuevo emir de Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (Foto: dailynewsegypt.com)
Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah prestó juramento ante la Asamblea Nacional el 20 de diciembre.
Sucedió al difunto emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, quien falleció a la edad de 86 años el 16 de diciembre./.