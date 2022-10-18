Primer ministro de Vietnam felicita a su homólogo kuwaití
Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah reelegido como premier de Kuwait (Fuente:AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – El primer ministro de Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, envió hoy felicitaciones a Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah por su reelección como jefe de Gobierno de Kuwait.
El mismo día, el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Bui Thanh Son, también felicitó al nuevo canciller de ese país, Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah./.